The first of these free markets across five locations across the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough is kicking off in Ballyclare on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 3pm showcasing talented local traders, live music and kid’s activities including a petting farm.

This exciting series of events are completely free to attend and offers something for everyone. Kids will be entertained with engaging activities, while adults can browse a wide range of stalls featuring mouth-watering food, handcrafted goods, and local produce.

Each market will offer a unique selection of vendors, family-friendly activities, and a chance to support local businesses. Some of the highlights across the various markets include Granny Shaw’s Fudge Factory, Barkelicious Bakes, Bee Happy Wreaths, Ted Shearing, Woollie Wonders, The Venerable Bead, Wee Cottage Crafts, Hugable Bears, Triplemoon Crafts, Crisptix and Crepes 2 Go, to name a few.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “The markets across the Borough are always a big success, making a great day out with friends, family or simply a nice treat for yourself. There is always plenty to do for everyone and the atmosphere never disappoints. We look forward to seeing you there.

Ballyclare Market: Ballyclare Town Hall: Saturday, April 20 (11am-3pm), Tuesday, May 21 (10am-4pm), Saturday, May 25 (11am-4pm), Saturday, August 17 (11am-3pm) and Saturday, October 19 (11am -3pm).

Crumlin Bazaar: Crumlin Leisure Centre: Sunday, May 5 (12pm-4pm) and Sunday, October 20 (12pm-4pm).

Antrim Family Fayre: Ulster Bar Corner: Saturday, May 11 (11am -3pm) and Saturday, August 31 (11am -3pm).

Randalstown Market: John Street Car Park: Saturday, June 15 (11am-3pm) and Saturday, October 12 (11am 3pm).