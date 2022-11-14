Boundary’s taproom opens this Friday after a successful Crowdfund campaign
The taproom will be a community hub providing a meeting place and offering affordable Boundary beers
One of Northern Ireland’s independent breweries is opening the country’s first ever taproom at its brewery in East Belfast after a successful Crowdfund campaign.The internationally recognised Boundary Brewing, a cooperative brewery with more than 2,000 members, is opening a permanent taproom this Friday. For the brewery, these dreams have been over 10 years in the making.Located next to the brewery, the taproom will be a community hub, providing a meeting place for clubs, groups, community organisations and more.The taproom will offer the most affordable Boundary beers available anywhere, along with beer from other world class breweries.The taproom will also feature a wine list, and a selection of local spirits plus a partnership with Flout Pizza, offering visitors food options.Boundary Brewing is the brainchild of Matthew Dick, who started the business eight years ago through an initial Crowdfunding drive that saw the brewer raise £100,000 from over 400 members in just eight days, which was then a Crowdfunding record.Several years later, Boundary Brewing offered more shares raising a further £160,000 and attracting hundreds of new members to its cooperative business.Matthew said: “Opening a taproom has been our dream since before we brewed our first Boundary beer, almost a decade ago, and we can’t believe that we’re now making that dream a reality.
"If you have fallen head over heels in love with Boundary, or just love beer, and have always wanted a permanent place to come to enjoy the freshest, most interesting beers in Belfast, then this is the place for you.“We have 20 taps, and one cask. We have enormous fridges full of Boundary cans, and some cans from our friends. We'll have some really special Belgian beer imported directly from Belgium to us. “If you have been to any of the dozens of popup taprooms and events, and want to come celebrate our opening this Friday, then come and join us. If you want to help a successful, growing, internationally recognised Brewery from Belfast take its next step, then we’d be delighted to serve you a really fresh pint, which has been brewed just next door!”