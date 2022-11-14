One of Northern Ireland’s independent breweries is opening the country’s first ever taproom at its brewery in East Belfast after a successful Crowdfund campaign.The internationally recognised Boundary Brewing, a cooperative brewery with more than 2,000 members, is opening a permanent taproom this Friday. For the brewery, these dreams have been over 10 years in the making.Located next to the brewery, the taproom will be a community hub, providing a meeting place for clubs, groups, community organisations and more.The taproom will offer the most affordable Boundary beers available anywhere, along with beer from other world class breweries.The taproom will also feature a wine list, and a selection of local spirits plus a partnership with Flout Pizza, offering visitors food options.Boundary Brewing is the brainchild of Matthew Dick, who started the business eight years ago through an initial Crowdfunding drive that saw the brewer raise £100,000 from over 400 members in just eight days, which was then a Crowdfunding record.Several years later, Boundary Brewing offered more shares raising a further £160,000 and attracting hundreds of new members to its cooperative business.Matthew said: “Opening a taproom has been our dream since before we brewed our first Boundary beer, almost a decade ago, and we can’t believe that we’re now making that dream a reality.