BPerfect Cosmetics unveil brand new Belfast megastore At CastleCourt Shopping Centre with celebrity Big Brother’s Ekin-Su, Louis Walsh And Bradley Riches.

Continuing their mission to revamp their megastores nationwide, trailblazing viral beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics has revealed its re-imagined megastore in CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Belfast
By Helen McGurk
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST
Ekin Su Culculoglu and BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell with Louise Walsh and Bradley Riches at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Belfast,Ekin Su Culculoglu and BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell with Louise Walsh and Bradley Riches at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Belfast,
Joining BPerfect Cosmetics ceo Brendan McDowell to relaunch the store was Ekin-Su, along with her Celebrity Big Brother co-stars music industry mogul Louis Walsh, and Netflix’s Heartstopper star, Bradley Riches, as well as members of Aeracha Uladh GAC and Glentoran Women’s FC, with whom they announced a partnership.

Additionally, ‘beautypreneurs’ Michelle Regazzoli Stone of MRS Glam and Denise Phillips of Voduz graced the new store, alongside a host of brand ambassadors.

Brendan expressed his pride in the relaunch of the flagship store in Belfast, which holds a special place in his heart as BPerfect's first bricks and mortar store.

BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre ,Belfast,BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre ,Belfast,
The revamped megastore offers an immersive beauty experience, featuring cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art hair and scalp diagnostics cameras and there’s also BPerfect Cosmetics’ signature, state-of-the-art base bar, where a team of skilled makeup artists will guide you to discover your perfect colour match.

