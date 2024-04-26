Ekin Su Culculoglu and BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell with Louise Walsh and Bradley Riches at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Belfast,

Joining BPerfect Cosmetics ceo Brendan McDowell to relaunch the store was Ekin-Su, along with her Celebrity Big Brother co-stars music industry mogul Louis Walsh, and Netflix’s Heartstopper star, Bradley Riches, as well as members of Aeracha Uladh GAC and Glentoran Women’s FC, with whom they announced a partnership.

Additionally, ‘beautypreneurs’ Michelle Regazzoli Stone of MRS Glam and Denise Phillips of Voduz graced the new store, alongside a host of brand ambassadors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan expressed his pride in the relaunch of the flagship store in Belfast, which holds a special place in his heart as BPerfect's first bricks and mortar store.

BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell at the opening of the revamped BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Castlecourt Shopping Centre ,Belfast,