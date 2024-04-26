BPerfect Cosmetics unveil brand new Belfast megastore At CastleCourt Shopping Centre with celebrity Big Brother’s Ekin-Su, Louis Walsh And Bradley Riches.
Joining BPerfect Cosmetics ceo Brendan McDowell to relaunch the store was Ekin-Su, along with her Celebrity Big Brother co-stars music industry mogul Louis Walsh, and Netflix’s Heartstopper star, Bradley Riches, as well as members of Aeracha Uladh GAC and Glentoran Women’s FC, with whom they announced a partnership.
Additionally, ‘beautypreneurs’ Michelle Regazzoli Stone of MRS Glam and Denise Phillips of Voduz graced the new store, alongside a host of brand ambassadors.
Brendan expressed his pride in the relaunch of the flagship store in Belfast, which holds a special place in his heart as BPerfect's first bricks and mortar store.
The revamped megastore offers an immersive beauty experience, featuring cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art hair and scalp diagnostics cameras and there’s also BPerfect Cosmetics’ signature, state-of-the-art base bar, where a team of skilled makeup artists will guide you to discover your perfect colour match.
