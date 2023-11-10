Breakdown of pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day in Northern Ireland

A protest against the Israeli siege in Gaza is set to take place today in Belfast.

However, it is unlikely to disrupt any Remembrance Day events; it is set for midday in Dunville Park in the republican-dominated Falls Road.

Belfast City Council said the Royal British Legion will lead the official observance of remembrance at 11am in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall.

It also added that the Lord Mayor councillor Ryan Murphy (Sinn Fein) will be in attendance. Members of the public are welcome.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London: October 9, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

An Apprentice Boys parade is set to take place today in Belfast too, going from Donegall Pass at 1.25pm in the south of the city to city hall for a 30-minute ceremony, then to the Shankill area in the west.

Gerry Carroll, the outspoken People Before Profit MLA who tweeted out “victory to the Palestinian resistance” in the wake of the Hamas massacre of October 7, will address the Dunville Park rally.

“Communities across the North are mobilising against the genocide in Gaza,” he said.

“Apartheid Israel has now killed over 10,000 Palestinians, around half of them children. The people of the Falls are mobilising to call for an end to the slaughter.

“We will make the call for an end to the siege of Gaza, an end to Israel’s war crimes, and an end to apartheid.”

There will be a protest on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown, at noon today – but further details on this are scarce.

There will also be a protest at the Kennedy Centre, just off the Falls Road, at 2pm, calling for a boycott of Puma goods for sale there due to the company’s ties with Israel.

And in Dublin today, protestors are expected to gather at The Spire near the GPO at 1pm.

On Remembrance Sunday, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Aine Groogan (Green Party) will lay a wreath at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall on behalf of the citizens of Belfast after a short ceremony at 11am.

Members of the public are again welcome to attend.