Belfast Harbour has announced that leading Craigavon logistics firm Manfreight will be leasing a new £9m logistics warehouse on West Bank Road.

As part of its ongoing Port infrastructure investment programme, Belfast Harbour is solely funding the development of the new 50,000 sq ft temperature-controlled logistics facility.

Occupying a prime logistics location beside the Port’s RoRo ferry terminals and the Victoria Terminal 3 container terminal, the warehouse will service Northern Ireland’s agri-food producers and retailers for both import and export trading.

As the first warehouse in Northern Ireland to be constructed to BREEAM Excellent environmental standards, it will provide flexible high efficiency chilled and ambient warehouse space.

Newry construction firm, Felix O’Hare & Co has recently broken ground on construction, with completion scheduled for early 2024.

Visiting the site of the new facility, Steve Baker MP, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, said: “Belfast Harbour is a key asset for the local economy, hosting more than five million annual visits, including 1.5 million ferry and cruise ship passengers and handling 70% of all the region’s seaborne trade.

“This £9m investment by Belfast Harbour in a new logistics warehouse facility, with Manfreight as a tenant, will significantly benefit Northern Irish agri-food producers and retailers boosting both import and export trading.”

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour, explained: “As construction of this new logistics facility on West Bank Road gets underway, we’re pleased to announce that Manfreight will be the tenant, occupying the warehouse space on a long-term lease which demonstrates their confidence in the both local agri-food and distribution sector and also the competitive advantage the facility and its location will provide.

“Over the past decade, we have seen requirements change in the logistics market, with occupiers requiring more modern, energy efficient facilities, and this site presented an opportunity to construct an occupier-led, purpose-built warehouse in an ideal location within the Harbour Estate close to our main ferry terminals.

“With more than 500,000 sq ft of modern logistics space already developed in this part of the Harbour Estate, it is clear that the market sees the economic value of locating in the Port beside the ferry terminals.”

Chris Slowey from Manfreight, added: “The development of this new industry leading chilled warehouse is an important strategic step for Manfreight as we aim to meet our customers’ growing needs for more sustainable and digitised warehousing.

“This new warehouse in Belfast Harbour will bring new employment to the local area, in turn supporting and developing the local economy. We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with Belfast Harbour and are pleased they share our vision to develop and build sustainable, digitised and futureproofed warehouses for our business and more importantly our valued customers.”