Planning permission has been granted for a new £150 million extension and redevelopment of Enkalon Business Park in Antrim.

Errigal Group’s application, which was approved by Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening, is one of the most significant planning applications in the borough, and will see the development of more than 900,000 sq ft of new build warehouse and distribution space in addition to the redevelopment of existing warehouses on the site, completed with a rooftop solar farm.

The creation of the new business park will bring with it c. 200 construction jobs over the six year build period, and once operational and fully let, it has the potential to create upwards of 1000 jobs, generating c. £46 million in wages in the local economy annually.

Cormac McCloskey, joint manager director of Errigal Group, welcomed the planning approval for the scheme: “We are excited to have secured planning permission for our proposed redevelopment of Enkalon Business Park.

“Since lodging the PAN with Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council in early 2023, we have been strongly encouraged by our engagement with both elected representatives and council officials regarding this incredibly significant application for the Antrim area.

“Since acquiring the site in 2019 we have completed over £2 million of improvement works, and this planning permission will be transformational for the existing business park and the surrounding lands.

“Following the news breaking of our intentions for the business park, we have been very pleased with the interest from businesses enquiring about space at the site, and we are looking forward to these plans fully developing now we have secured planning permission.

“We express our thanks to the design team of this scheme led by TSA Planning, RPS and Alan Bennett Architects.”