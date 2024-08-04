Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Unique Irish whiskeys crafted by Rostrevor’s Brendan Carty have won two major awards in Ireland’s biggest celebration of the increasingly successful golden spirit in global markets.

Brendan, founder of the Killowen Distillery in the Mournes, a specialist in small batch spirits, was named Distiller of the Year in the annual Irish Whiskey Industry Awards at a gala dinner last week in Belfast. It was a fitting tribute for one of the most creative distillers in the Irish whiskey community.

The event was part of Belfast Whiskey Week, a community led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club. It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth.

Killowen, Ireland’s smallest distillery, was also named NI Irish Whiskey Experience of the Year in front of hundreds of whiskey professionals and lovers of the historic spirit. Assistant Distiller of the Year was awarded to Killowen’s Hugh Keenan.

Celebrating the impressive treble, Brendan says: “We are absolutely over the moon not only to have been nominated, but also to have won three awards. What an amazing week it was at the Belfast Whiskey Awards. So many exceptional events and all of us here from Killowen have been grateful to have been an integral part of it all.”

The 6th Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival featured over 100 events, spanning nine days in partnership with a wide range of venues city wide and delivering sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries.

Another local award-winner was Newry-based Two Stacks as the Best Irish Whiskey Blender and Bonder.

Brendan has a longstanding collaboration with Two Stacks, creator of the first ‘Dram in a Can’, a canned whiskey which has won much international acclaim for innovation and taste.

Brendan Carty of Killowen Craft Distillery is crafting rare whiskeys in the Mournes and has been named Irish Whiskey Distiller of the Year

Among other awards were to Sarah Kennedy of McConnell’s Whiskey in Belfast as Sales Manager of the Year and the Duke of York, also in Belfast as Irish Whiskey Bar of the Year.

Killowen contributed a special tasting event and briefing about the distillery that’s located high in the Mourne Mountains. A craft distillery designed and largely built by Brendan and friends, a qualified architect with experience of distilling that stretches to Tasmania, Killowen began producing premium gin, rum and poitin before launching a unique whiskey in 2012.

Overlooking Carlingford Lough, the tiny distillery, has won international acclaim as a producer of small batch whiskeys matured in fine and specially selected casks for different flavours and hues.

The whiskeys he’s already developed have been sold out to lovers of the golden spirit often before their release to the public. Many of the distillery’s whiskeys are limited to around 400 flask-shaped bottles.

“We’ve chosen not to follow the conventional path of putting all our efforts into developing single malts,” he explains. “Instead, we source premium 10-year old blended spirit from other small distilleries and then mature it in different casks sourced from around the world. This produces distinctive flavours and different colours."

Killowen has created its own distilled whiskey for international markets including the critical US. The distillery is also the only one using historic Irish techniques including distilling the spirit over flame. The whiskeys are double distilled instead of the traditional tripled distilled spirits. In addition, the spirits are unfiltered and without colourings.

Another recent taste innovation was a single pot still, cask strength whiskey finished in a blackberry rum cask, a product which Brendan says “boasts an explosion of mixed fruits, viscosity and, of course, a little pot still spice”.

Two other successes from Killowen that demonstrate Brendan’s focus on innovation were a Tequila cask finished blend from Mexico and a Txakolina Acacia Cask from Spain’s Basque Country, a small batch that’s cask strength, non-chill filtered and

without colouring.

He sources unique casks from across the world in his determination to create whiskeys that are different in flavour notes and colour. His mission is “to be an exemplar for industry progression, with integrity bottlings, quality spirit and transparency at our core”.

“Our unique packaging provides the consumer with all the details regarding sourcing, production, blend ratio and finish of the whiskey,” he adds.

The reference to transparency reflects the strength of the pioneering company’s commitment to provide consumers with accurate information about the whiskey they are drinking.