British Airways has unveiled a new first-class seat which it claims "pushes the boundaries of comfort".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seat will be manufactured by Collins Aerospace.

It is a massive North Carolina-based firm with divisions across the world, and its interiors division – employing about 800 people – is located in Kilkeel, Co Down.

The seat has been designed to provide passengers with a "modern luxury hotel feel", the airline said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handout photo issued by British Airways of their new first-class seat. The seat has been designed to provide passengers with a 'modern luxury hotel feel,' the airline said

It is wider than existing seats in its most premium cabin at 36.5in (92.7cm), and longer when converted into a fully flat bed at 6ft 6in.

Features include a 32-inch 4K entertainment screen, the option to share space with a companion and adjustable mood lighting with settings such as "relax", "dine" and "cinema".

Passengers will be "cocooned" with a 60-inch curved privacy wall, the carrier said.

Curves throughout the new First cabin have been inspired by the wings of British Airways' retired supersonic airliner Concorde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handout photo issued by British Airways of their new first-class seat

The seat will initially be installed as part of the airline's retrofitting of its Airbus A380 fleet and is expected to be in use from mid-2026.

British Airways chief customer officer Calum Laming said: "We're incredibly proud to launch the next era of First that pushes the boundaries of comfort, luxury and modernity, taking into consideration customer preferences and expectations to the finest detail."

He added that the seat, "world-class" onboard service, priority check-in areas and access to "award-winning lounges" will create a "winning combination in delivering an extraordinary experience" for first-class ticket holders.

Rhys Jones, aviation editor of frequent flyer website headforpoints.com, said it "looks very smart" and is "a good upgrade on the existing seat".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handout photo issued by British Airways of their new first-class seat with personal luggage spaceolder.

He told the PA news agency: "I love the blue and the beige finishes. There are some nice touches like homages to BA's heritage with Concorde.

"This is a front-on full-width seat, so hopefully that gives you a bit more sense of space and it means you have a full rectangular bed rather than a slightly angled bed, so from a sleeping perspective that should help a lot."