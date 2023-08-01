British home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, is delighted to confirm that it will be opening it’s highly anticipated new Lisburn store on September 22, at 9am.

The 20,000+ sq-ft store at Sprucefield Park has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products expected from the retail giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store. From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.

In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create and number of new jobs for the area.

The store will be located at Unit 1A, Sprucefield Park, Lisburn and will have a grand opening with exclusive offers that will run for several weeks after for local shoppers to grab a bargain.