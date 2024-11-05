A broadband provider has announced it will reunite one lucky family with a loved one this festive period, as it launches its ‘Christmas Connections’ competition.

Fibrus, which has just celebrated hitting its 100,000th customer milestone, is giving the opportunity to families from connectable locations around Northern Ireland and Cumbria to nominate one of their nearest and dearest to be flown home in time for Christmas Day, turning their usual FaceTime festivities into Face-to-Face time reality this Christmas.

Fibrus has quickly become a household name in the areas in which it operates, transforming the digital infrastructure with its high-quality, affordable packages and award-winning customer service, connecting premises in rural and regional areas.

Fibrus has built a network that now extends to almost 400K homes and businesses in Northern Ireland and Cumbria, enabled through a combination of public funding and significant commercial investment.

Dominic Kearns, CEO of Fibrus, said: “Reaching 100K customers is a huge milestone for us. We began our journey just four years ago, so to be able to say we now have 100K customers on our network is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

“We’ve heard first-hand from customers that our network is enabling connections all year round, making it possible for people in rural communities to stay connected to loved ones near and far.”

“However, we know nothing beats real life connections with loved ones at Christmas. That’s why we want to celebrate by making a Christmas wish come true for one family in Northern Ireland and one family in Cumbria – bringing a loved one home to share a real life cuppa to this festive season.”

To apply for Fibrus’ ‘Christmas Connections’ competition, applicants should share why their loved one deserves the gift of face-to-face time this Christmas and what it would mean to be reunited and celebrate the festive season together after spending so long apart. To apply, visit www.//fibrus.com/home-for-christmas/