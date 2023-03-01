Northern Ireland luxury-home fragrance company, Olivia’s Haven, has announced its expansion into the Republic of Ireland having secured retail giants Brown Thomas and Arnotts as stockists.

It is the company’s first move into bricks-and-mortar retail as the growing portfolio of sustainable home fragrance products has previously only been available exclusively through the Olivia Haven website.

Olivia’s Haven was set up by Olivia Burns just before lockdown in 2020 and the north coast brand has firmly established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting young companies with a growing customer base throughout the province, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Olivia’s Haven collection offers over 20 signature fragrances all inspired by Olivia’s memories and life experiences – one of the most recent additions, The Wedding, was created for her own wedding day – and products including soy wax candles, reed diffusers and wax melts. All products are designed and handmade in Northern Ireland, are vegan friendly and come with eco-friendly packaging.

Founder of Olivia’s Haven, Olivia Burns said that stocking her products in the luxury department stores has fulfilled a long-held ambition: "As two of Ireland's most prestigious department stores, Brown Thomas and Arnotts were always top of the list when considering our first-ever retail partnerships. As a young company, it is an absolute dream come true to have our products stocked alongside some of the world’s biggest brands.

“We have come a long way since launching Olivia’s Haven three years ago and what started as a hobby for me has grown into a team of eight and a 5,000 sq ft workshop on the scenic north coast. In this time we have developed a strong Irish customer base and we can't wait for people to come in-store and experience the full range in-person for the first time ever.”

To celebrate, Olivia’s Haven has launched a €5,000 candle giveaway which is available on Saturday, March 4 in Brown Thomas Cork and on Saturday, March 11 and 18 in Arnotts in Dublin.

On each day the first 50 customers to purchase an Olivia’s Haven product will receive a free limited-edition Weekend in Paris candle.

