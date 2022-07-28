Up to 2000 members of the Communication Workers Union in NI are to take part in industrial action as part of wider strike action across the UK, today Friday 29 July and on Monday 1 August.

It is understood the action will mean disruption to engineering work done, technical support and customer services for broadband and directory enquiries. Emergency 999 calls will not be affected.

The CWU says that most of its members in NI who will be taking part are based in Belfast City Centre, Londonderry and Enniskillen, but also among staff at small exchanges all over NI.

CWU members in BT and Openreach are striking for two days for better pay.

CWU NI Regional Secretary Erin Massey said: “Hopefully the impact on the public will be minimal, this is not where we wish our members to be but the company has left us no other option.” She said a 2% pay increase was imposed without consultation which amounts to “a pay cut in real terms” due to the rate of inflation. By contrast she said shareholders have recently been awarded £750m, a fraction of which “would have covered a decent pay rise”.

A BT Group spokeswoman said it was disappointed with the strike but has complied with all legal requirements.

It said “many thousands” of staff won’t be striking and that it has “tried and tested processes for large scale colleague absences” to minimise any disruption.