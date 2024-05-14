BT decision to close Enniskillen call centre ‘devastating’ – Economy Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​An announcement that BT is to close its Enniskillen call centre with the loss of up to 300 jobs, is “devastating”, Stormont’s Economy Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

Staff had previously been offered voluntary redundancy as the future of the site was reviewed.

The company said it had now proposed closing the site by the end of October.

Ms Hargey said: “It is extremely disappointing that BT has decided to close its Enniskillen contact centre with a loss of 300 jobs.

The BT telephone exchange in Enniskillen. The company has announced that it plans to close a call centre in the town with the loss of up to 300 jobs.Photo: Googlemaps

“As a major employer in the region for over three decades, this decision is devastating for the workers and their families, and also for the wider community.

“In line with his commitment to regional balance, Conor Murphy met with both CWU representatives and BT to retain these skilled jobs. He also supported Invest NI’s concerted efforts to work with BT to find an alternative site within Enniskillen so these jobs could be retained. I have asked Invest NI to ensure every step possible is taken to support the staff impacted.”

A BT spokesperson said: “We recently closed our voluntary paid leavers offer for colleagues, and over 80% of colleagues have taken the opportunity to take this up.

“We have now made the difficult decision to propose closing the site to the small number of remaining desk-based colleagues on October 31 and have entered into consultation with colleagues and trade union partners.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said the news was a major blow to the Co Fermanagh town.

“Whilst the company is not being definitive, there appears to be no likelihood that the jobs in question will remain after the required consultation. This is a major blow to Enniskillen, with the loss of over 300 jobs, but primarily my thoughts are with all of those directly affected by the announcement. When the news first emerged in February, staff were told that the site was not likely to be a long-term location for a customer care centre, but that no final decision had been made.

"There has been a significant campaign since that time in an attempt to retain jobs in Enniskillen if possible."

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy said: “This will be a huge blow to workers and families right across the county, and also the local economy."

She claimed EE / BT had been "unwilling" to work with the Department for Economy and Invest NI to identify an alternative option to closure.

Alliance Enniskillen Councillor Eddie Roofe said: “I had hoped BT would come to its senses but unfortunately it became clear from early on even with potential financial incentives, as a company it had made up its mind in terms of their local presence.