BT reveal plans to transfer the work of 'a small number of colleagues in Belfast' to other locations as part of restructuring plan
BT, the UK’s telecommunications giant, has revealed plans to cut jobs at its Northern Ireland headquarters.
It was announced today (Tuesday), that the Riverside Tower office in Belfast could see around 90 people affected as part of a restructuring process aimed at reducing costs and enhancing the company’s long-term business strategy.
The Communications Workers Union (CWU) stated that BT had informed them of the need to reduce costs to support investments in tools designed to increase BT’s business share.
In response, BT revealed that some of the work currently performed by employees in Belfast could be transferred to other locations within the company.
A BT Group spokesperson said: “Today, we shared proposals with a small number of colleagues in Belfast to transfer some of the work they do to other BT office locations.
"We are [in] discussions with anyone affected by our proposals and, if we go ahead, we have shared other opportunities in the wider Belfast office. There is no impact to customers.
“In 2023, we completed the multi-million-pound refurbishment of our flagship Riverside Tower office in Belfast and we continue to invest in the region."
BT also emphasized its ongoing commitment to the region including its substantial workforce of around 2,000 employees in Belfast across various divisions such as BT Business, EE, and Openreach.
The CWU, which is working closely with BT on the issue, has urged workers affected by the job cuts to reach out to their local representatives for support during the consultation process.
BT’s decision has sparked concern within the local workforce, as the company continues to balance restructuring efforts with maintaining a strong presence in Northern Ireland.
