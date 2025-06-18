Budget Energy and Flogas NI sponsor NI Chamber Lunch 2025

By Adam Morton
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 08:28 BST
Energy providers proud to sponsor chamber event

Budget Energy and Flogas NI are delighted to sponsor NI Chamber’s Annual Lunch 2025.

The lunch is one of the highlights in NI Chamber's calendar each year featuring the very best in hospitality, networking and guest speakers. The event, which will take place at Titanic Belfast on Friday, June 20, is set to be attended by business leaders from across the province.

On the day, guests will be treated to an on-stage conversation with event host, Claire McCollum and one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters Fiona Bruce.

NI Chamber President Kailash Chada with sponsors of the 2025 Annual Lunch; Michael Morgan (Dell Technologies); Jeanette Donohoe (Cleaver Fulton Rankin), Brian Morrissey (BT), Lesley Robinson (Flogas NI and Budget Energy) and Susan Dunlop (GMcG).placeholder image
Budget Energy and Flogas NI will host a table at the event and are looking forward to hearing Fiona Bruce share personal insights from her remarkable career.

NI Chamber’s Annual Lunch is also supported by communications partner BT, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, GMcG and DELL Technologies.

