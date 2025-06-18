Budget Energy and Flogas NI sponsor NI Chamber Lunch 2025
Budget Energy and Flogas NI are delighted to sponsor NI Chamber’s Annual Lunch 2025.
The lunch is one of the highlights in NI Chamber's calendar each year featuring the very best in hospitality, networking and guest speakers. The event, which will take place at Titanic Belfast on Friday, June 20, is set to be attended by business leaders from across the province.
On the day, guests will be treated to an on-stage conversation with event host, Claire McCollum and one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters Fiona Bruce.
Budget Energy and Flogas NI will host a table at the event and are looking forward to hearing Fiona Bruce share personal insights from her remarkable career.
NI Chamber’s Annual Lunch is also supported by communications partner BT, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, GMcG and DELL Technologies.