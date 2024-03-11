Building products firm appoints first-ever GB sales director

UK and Ireland specialist paving and building products company, AG, has appointed James Jack as their first-ever GB Sales Director.
By Ana CorradiniContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James has just been promoted from his previous position as Head of Sales for Scotland and, with over 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, James has held previously senior sales positions at Tobermore, Jewson and Keyline.

As GB Sales Director, he will be responsible for creating and implementing AG’s sales strategy across GB markets as well as developing the GB sales team. James will drive further growth and solidify AG's position as a leader in paving and building products throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Related topics:IrelandScotlandTobermore