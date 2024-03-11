Building products firm appoints first-ever GB sales director

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James has just been promoted from his previous position as Head of Sales for Scotland and, with over 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, James has held previously senior sales positions at Tobermore , Jewson and Keyline.

As GB Sales Director, he will be responsible for creating and implementing AG’s sales strategy across GB markets as well as developing the GB sales team. James will drive further growth and solidify AG's position as a leader in paving and building products throughout England, Scotland and Wales.