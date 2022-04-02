Bus drivers become the latest group of workers set to strike

Translink staff who are members of the Unite and GMB trade unions have become the latest workers to opt for industrial action amid what many politicians are calling a “cost of living crisis”.

For the last few weeks a ballot has been underway involving about 1,400 Unite staff and 500 GMB staff who run the Province’s bus services (this includes drivers, cleaners, and shunters, who handle the vehicles in the depots).

Yesterday it was revealed that a majority of those who voted had chosen industrial action – something Unite said could “paralyse all bus services across Northern Ireland”.

Glenveagh Special School in Belfast has told parents that it has "no option" but for pupils to remain at home as a result. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The GMB and Unite unions had set their sights on a 6% pay hike, but Translink offered 3%.

No date has yet been set for strike action; the unions will consult members in the coming week about it.

Train workers are not involved in this action.

Here are some of the other recent developments:

lUnite members in the Education Authority were out on strike yesterday, having voted to reject a 1.75% pay offer.

lUnite members in the Province’s 11 councils (including binmen and leisure centre staff) had been on strike earlier in March, alongside Housing Executive workers (such as repairmen), after rejecting the same 1.75% offer.

lMeanwhile UNISON members in the health service are signalling that strike action could come this autumn – with pay again at the root cause (see right).

lIn February an amalgam of five teaching unions rejected a pay deal (believed to be worth 3.2% over two years), and said they were holding out for a 6% hike. And whilst no ballot has yet been announced, this week they said that the failure to agree pay terms is “a recipe for trouble”.

lIn mid-March workers at Belfast’s Spirit Aerosystems (formerly Bombardier) voted to strike over pay.