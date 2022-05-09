Buses will ‘grind to a halt’ as Translink pay offer rejected

Translink buses. Photo: George Sweeney

The industrial action at Translink, that was originally due to take place last month, was put on hold to allow a ballot on a revised pay offer to take place.

However, the union has now announced that GMB members have turned down the offer – meaning drivers, cleaners and shunters will stage a walkout for seven days from May 17 to May 23.

A GMB spokesman said the unions had submitted a pay claim of 6%, which they say is reasonable with inflation running at around 9%.

GMB Regional Organiser Peter Macklin, said: “Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic, despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face, but bosses aren’t listening.