Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, has announce the launch of a new 14 Year Old single malt.

This bold new addition joins an iconic lineup comprising the Bushmills 10, 16, and 21 Year Olds and the recently released 25 and 30 Year Old expressions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike its sherry-inspired siblings in the Bushmills prestige range, the new 14 Year Old is finished in Malaga casks, making it unmistakably different. Its story starts in first and second-fill bourbon barrels where it’s meticulously matured for a minimum of 14 years. Following this, it’s then exclusively finished for up to 12 months in Muscat of Alexandria white wine Malaga casks – adding a luscious fruit intensity and beautiful smoothness.

These Spanish casks imbue the whiskey with rich scents of sweet honey, vanilla and gentle aromas of mandarin orange married with warm spice. On the palate, expect an enticing union of mango, pineapple and apricot with hints of cinnamon, vanilla and warm caramel. This all precedes a long, crisp and comforting finish that’s already proving popular with whiskey connoisseurs who appreciate the time-honoured craft and innovation synonymous with Bushmills.

For over 400 years, Bushmills has been pursuing unrushed perfection and has – over time – established the greatest reserve of aged single malt Irish whiskey in the world. Access to this array of unique casks offers a certain freedom of experimentation that has undoubtedly led to this latest masterpiece, which draws inspiration from Ireland’s breathtaking and ever-changing north Antrim coast.

This new whiskey marks a particular milestone for master blender Alex Thomas who is dedicated to exciting and delighting whiskey enthusiasts with new expressions that epitomise Bushmills’ unmistakable innovative spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new whiskey from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery marks a particular milestone for master blender Alex Thomas who is dedicated to exciting and delighting whiskey enthusiasts with new expressions that epitomise Bushmills’ unmistakable innovative spirit

Alex explained: “The team here at Bushmills has always had a restless spirit. We’ve an insatiable curiosity when it comes to whiskey innovation. I really wanted to step out of my comfort zone and create an exciting taste experience for everyone – something a bit unexpected that’s unlike any other expression in our core range.”

Talking about the craftsmanship of the new whiskey, Alex proudly highlights that the Spanish fortified wine was patiently left to soak deep into the grain of the oak barrels for four to five years, seasoning the wood with a symphony of summer fruit balanced with a delicate hint of cinnamon and ginger spices. The casks were then sent to the Old Bushmills Distillery just three days after being emptied to ensure optimal freshness and fragrance.

Radiating ruby-red exuberance and an intriguingly rich and smooth character, Alex is confident the warm, mellow taste and fresh, fruity notes of the 14 Year Old will intrigue wine lovers, welcome fledgling whiskey drinkers, and excite whiskey’s most passionate flavour explorers alike.

She added: “I’ve been on the journey, so I know the 14 Years Old’s exceptional quality is undeniable. I also have a lot of experience with Muscat of Alexandria, the grape variety carefully chosen to produce the Malaga wine we use to season our oak barrels. Wine lovers will know this is one of the oldest grapes in the world and produces incredible flavour profiles. I really feel this is a whiskey for everyone.”