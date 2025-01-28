Bushmills Inn achieves prestigious StaySmart accreditation
The initiative, developed and monitored by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, highlights their dedication to environmental stewardship and their efforts to create a positive impact both locally and globally. At The Bushmills Inn, the team believe that exceptional service should go hand-in-hand with a commitment to sustainability.
Their approach focuses on fostering a safe, healthy, fair, and happy workplace for their employees while ensuring their operations contribute to the well-being of the environment and the communities they serve.
Some of their sustainability initiatives include reducing single-use plastics, implementing energy-efficient technologies, sourcing local and seasonal produce and supporting local charities and schools with community events. Speaking of the achievement, Alan Walls, general manager of The Bushmills Inn, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the StaySmart accreditation, which reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and our shared vision of creating a greener, more sustainable future for our guests, employees, and the wider community." The StaySmart accreditation serves as a benchmark for hospitality businesses striving to implement eco-friendly initiatives and responsible business practices. The Bushmills Inn has taken proactive steps to minimise its environmental footprint, from reducing energy consumption and waste to supporting local suppliers and community projects.
