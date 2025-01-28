Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bushmills Inn has been awarded the esteemed StaySmart accreditation, a recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The initiative, developed and monitored by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, highlights their dedication to environmental stewardship and their efforts to create a positive impact both locally and globally. At The Bushmills Inn, the team believe that exceptional service should go hand-in-hand with a commitment to sustainability.

Their approach focuses on fostering a safe, healthy, fair, and happy workplace for their employees while ensuring their operations contribute to the well-being of the environment and the communities they serve.

