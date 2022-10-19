The Bushmills Inn has been officially recognised for its outstanding customer service at the Northern Ireland hospitality and catering industry’s biggest annual awards.

Taking the prestigious award for Outstanding Customer Service at this year’s Licenced and Catering News (LCN) awards, the County Antrim hotel took the top prize from among six shortlisted venues vying to be the industry leader.

The awards celebrate the best in the hospitality sector in which an esteemed panel recognises those venues which go the extra mile for their customers and, most notably, the Bushmills Inn’s award win was based on an anonymous ‘mystery shopping’.

Delighted with the accolade and thanking his ‘amazing team’, Bushmills Inn hotel manager, Alan Walls, said: “I’m delighted that our committed, hardworking team has been richly rewarded for their efforts by being recognised for their outstanding customer service. I’d like to wholeheartedly thank our amazing team for their consistent focus on quality, and for the warm and friendly welcome which each of our guests receive. The judging panel quoted that our staff were professional, polite and very personable, always happy to help and they created such a good rapport that their visit was one to remember. Thanks to them all for their outstanding service.

“Focused on service delivery and to continuously innovating to meet our guests’ needs, we invest heavily in what we offer everyone who visits the Bushmills Inn, and are delighted to have recently added a new and indulgent afternoon tea experience which promises luxury, decadence and relaxation for family and friends.”

Praising the hotel, Bill Penton, LCN managing editor and organiser of the LCN Awards, added: “The Bushmills Inn is one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic luxury hotels, is in an enviable location and surrounded by many of Northern Ireland’s most important tourism assets, but importantly, and as experienced by our mystery shopping specialists, it is now even more widely known for its warm hospitality and exceptional customer service. It’s a privilege to be able to acknowledge and reward their exemplary standards and commitment to an unrivalled guest experience.”

The Bushmills Inn was acquired by Wirefox, a Holywood-based investment company, through its Marram Hotel Partners entity earlier this year.

