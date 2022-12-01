Bushmills Irish Whiskey is to host its first ever virtual whiskey auction, inviting fans to ‘Savour The Causeway’ and bid on the entire 2021 Causeway Collection, united in one place for the first and only time.

Bushmills launched its second and highly celebrated Causeway Collection in 2021. These 12 rare, limited-edition whiskeys from the oldest licensed distillery in the world, were released exclusively to eight different markets worldwide, but now fans have an opportunity to taste them all.

Bushmills has created gift sets of 12 miniatures uniting each and every one of the 2021 Causeway Collection references. The collection includes extremely rare single malt whiskeys including a 32YO Port Cask at 50.1% ABV, a 1991 Madeira Cask at 50.2% ABV, and a 30YO New American Oak Cask at 48.4% ABV.

The 12 sets of miniatures will be auctioned one after the other to the highest bidders over four days from December 7-10.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to a local charity close to Bushmills’ heart – The Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, to help preserve the natural splendour of the north coast. No auctioneers’ fees or commissions will be charged so 100% of the winning bids will be donated to the Trust.

Beginning on Wednesday, three individual auctions will run daily; the first at 7pm, the second at 8pm and the final auction at 9pm. Fans will only have just one hour to place the highest bid before each auction closes.

