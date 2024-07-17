Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bushmills Post Office set to reopen at new location

The Post Office has confirmed the Bushmills branch is set to reopen at a new location, bringing back essential postal services to the north Antrim community.

The new branch at Centra, 56 Main Street will open on Wednesday, September 11, at 9am. The previous branch at 67 Main Street closed in February due to the Postmaster's resignation.

The new location will operate alongside the retail counter of the convenience store, offering a convenient one-stop shop for local residents.

Adam Shillcock, Post Office partner account manager, said: "We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to Bushmills as we know how important a Post Office is to a community."

It will significantly extend its service hours, offering 53 hours of Post Office service per week, compared to the previous nine hours. The new hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm, adding an extra nine hours of service per week, including Sunday mornings and later weekday closing times.

This relocation is part of a broader effort to ensure communities like Bushmills have easy access to postal services. The Post Office's commitment to restoring services in the area underscores their importance to local residents and businesses.

We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

The opportunity to give feedback on access into within the premises will close on August 9. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 163705.