St Patrick’s Day (March 17) will see the release of a limited edition 46-year-old Bushmills whiskey which will go on sale for...£10,000.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is set to unveil the oldest Irish single malt ever released: Bushmills 46 year old ‘Secrets of the River Bush’ – only 300 bottles of which exist.

Cared for by two generations of whiskey makers, ‘Secrets of the River Bush’ infuses the ‘legacy of decades and time-honoured secrets in every sip’.

Bushmills Master Blender, Alex Thomas said: “This isn’t just a smooth, rare single malt whiskey, this is real history in the making. For 46 years, we’ve patiently watched over this remarkable liquid and witnessed it transform into this rich, dark beauty. This is Bushmills at its best.

“This stunning whiskey just shows you what time can do. For nearly half a century it has gradually breathed in the wood and matured slowly. It’s rich and authentic, and full of flavour straight from the cask – creating a bold unprecedented experience for the whiskey connoisseur.”

So what does a £10,000-per-bottle whiskey taste like? Bushmills say: “On the nose, there is a unique harmony of delectable ripe dark fruits, sweet apricot, caramel and gentle waves of warm oak.”

Alongside launching the oldest Irish single malt ever to be released, the brand will also launch its most innovative expression yet: Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt.

This groundbreaking new whiskey expands the illustrious Prestige Collection comprised of 25, 30 and 31 year old Single Malts. Crafted using a special process which crystallises sugars in the malted barley before distillation, 26 year old Crystal Malt ‘boasts rich and indulgent flavours of caramel and creamy chocolate, enhanced by decades of ageing in oak’.

The company said: “The launch of these exceptionally rare expressions is a testament to Bushmills’ passion for progress and dedication to exciting consumers with unparallelled expressions. Never satisfied with standing still – always relentless in the pursuit of perfection.”

38 sequentially numbered bottles of ‘Secrets of the River Bush’ will be made available in Ireland from March 17 with an RRP of £10,000.