Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of 23 graduates to its Belfast office as it continues to expand to meet an exponential rise in demand.

The most recent intake sees 15 added to the firm’s audit and advisory department while eight graduates will take up positions in its tax division.

The latest appointments follow the recruitment of 22 graduates last year, while the firm has also continued to hire consultants across all levels. Overall, it will welcome around 80 new people this year.

23 new jobs have been created in Belfast by leading business advisory firm, Grant Thornton. The appointments will strengthen both the audit and advisory department and the tax division. Pictured is Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner, Richard Gillan, welcomes the new faces to the firm in response to growing demand across all its service lines

Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner, Richard Gillan, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome the latest tranche of graduates to Grant Thornton as we continue to grow in response to increasing demand across all our service lines.

“A major part of that success is linked to our ability to recruit the very best new graduates from across the professional services and business advisory talent pool.

“In doing so, we ensure the exceptional standard of service that our client base have come to expect from Grant Thornton is not only maintained but enhanced.”

The firm, which enjoys strong links with Northern Ireland’s universities, is also a sponsor for Queen’s University Belfast Rugby Football Club and the Ulster University Elks women’s hockey club.

The new graduates have joined Grant Thornton’s three-year training programme, designed to provide the skills and experience necessary to gain the required industry qualifications and play their part within a dynamic, global firm.

Richard added: “At Grant Thornton, we don’t believe in standing still. Staff numbers have more than doubled in the past three years and we see no sign of that pace of growth abating.