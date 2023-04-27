News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
2 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
4 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
5 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
8 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
10 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Business and education leaders say 'significant difficulties' posed by budget

​I

By Mark Rainey
Published 27th Apr 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 20:07 BST

Following today’s written statement by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) said:

“NI Chamber welcomes that a budget has been set at the beginning of the financial year. It is also welcome that some flexibility has been secured on the overspend from last year. However, even with that flexibility, this budget will pose significant difficulties for our economy both now and in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While we await details on how senior officials will implement the budget, it serves as a timely reminder that we need a functioning Executive up and running to agree priorities and take difficult decisions. Not only should the budget place a razor like focus on how the Executive raises and spends money, it should also accelerate the debate on how Stormont is funded from Westminster for the next decade and beyond.

Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Most Popular

“Despite all the challenges and the reality of our fiscal constraints, our businesses remain resilient and continue to grow. NI Chamber is committed to working with policymakers to ensure that even with such significant fiscal pressure, by working together we drive the best outcomes possible for our people and our businesses.”

Related topics:Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern IrelandNI ChamberChamber of Commerce and Industry