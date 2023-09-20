Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland UK invite finance professionals from across the province to start their day with a business breakfast on Friday, September 29.

The morning event will focus on the strategic role of finance teams in building resilient businesses as well as the specific challenges, global trends and emerging opportunities impacting their role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Bridle, economist at Bank of Ireland UK will provide an economic overview, with a particular focus on the global fiscal trends impacting the finance function.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland UK invite finance professionals from across the province to start their day with a business breakfast on Friday, September 29. Pictured are Sarah-Jayne Hunniford (Mount Charles), Alan Bridle (Bank of Ireland UK), Niall Devlin (Bank of Ireland UK), Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber) and David Smith, (Kilwaughter Minerals)

This will be followed by an interactive panel discussion including Sarah-Jayne Hunniford, finance director at Mount Charles, Nial Douglas, managing director at Niche Drinks and David Smith, finance director at Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. The event will be hosted by John Campbell, economic and business editor at BBC Northern Ireland.

Panelists will share their perspectives on a range of relevant topics including labour and supply-chain challenges, interest rates and access to capital, adapting to automation and identifying opportunities in volatility.

This Business Breakfast is open to all those working in finance roles in every sector of the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £50 for non-members. To register visit the NI Chamber website.