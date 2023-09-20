Business Breakfast to look at the future of finance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland UK invite finance professionals from across the province to start their day with a business breakfast on Friday, September 29.
The morning event will focus on the strategic role of finance teams in building resilient businesses as well as the specific challenges, global trends and emerging opportunities impacting their role.
Alan Bridle, economist at Bank of Ireland UK will provide an economic overview, with a particular focus on the global fiscal trends impacting the finance function.
This will be followed by an interactive panel discussion including Sarah-Jayne Hunniford, finance director at Mount Charles, Nial Douglas, managing director at Niche Drinks and David Smith, finance director at Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. The event will be hosted by John Campbell, economic and business editor at BBC Northern Ireland.
Panelists will share their perspectives on a range of relevant topics including labour and supply-chain challenges, interest rates and access to capital, adapting to automation and identifying opportunities in volatility.
This Business Breakfast is open to all those working in finance roles in every sector of the economy.
This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £50 for non-members. To register visit the NI Chamber website.
This Business Breakfast with Bank of Ireland UK takes place in the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Templepatrick between 9am – 11am. It is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, which is supported by its SME Partner, Power NI.