Business in the Community convenes business leaders to champion responsible driving

Tragically, 69 road deaths were recorded in 2024, and 71 in 2023. The group explored the importance of road safety and how businesses can be a catalyst to raise awareness among their employees, and for them to share the learning with family and friends.

The Seeing is Believing programme bridges the gap between boardrooms and communities, giving business leaders first-hand exposure to pressing societal challenges. These immersive experiences inspire leaders to think strategically about how their businesses can deliver long-term impacts for people, the planet and their communities.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, and leading figures from participating corporate partners including Allstate Northern Ireland, Coca Cola, Heron Bros, PwC, and Veolia, are championing this effort. The senior leaders’ visit included detailed briefings with road policing officers, collision investigation teams, and education sessions about the Fatal Five driving risks.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director of Business in the Community, shared his thoughts: "This Seeing is Believing visit highlighted the work of our Responsible Business and the Fatal Five campaign; a project that has been taking place over the past six months.

"It demonstrates the unique contribution businesses can make to helping people stay as safe as possible on the roads. These programmes are about more than seeing the challenges; they’re about translating that understanding into meaningful action. I hope today’s event inspires the leaders attending to review their policies and they continue to share the vital message that every life is more than a statistic."

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “Road safety is an issue for all of us – we all share the roads, we all share the risks and we all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe. I want to thank Business in the Community for bringing together business leaders – through this initiative, we can reach a wider audience to help us deliver road safety messaging.

“I encourage everyone – businesses and individuals - to sign up to our Share the Road to Zero information campaign - Share The Road To Zero for practical road safety tips and advice.”

The Fatal Five are: Do not drink or take drugs and drive, Slow down, Don’t get careless, Wear your seatbelt, and Stay off your phone.

Businesses can now register for the next cohort for the Responsible Business and the Fatal Five initiative by visiting www.bitcni.org.uk/responsible-driving.

1 . Contributed Responsible Driving and the Fatal Five Seeing is Believing visit - March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Responsible Driving and the Fatal Five Seeing is Believing visit - March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Responsible Driving and the Fatal Five Seeing is Believing visit - March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales