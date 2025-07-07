Business management consultants hail project results

LQ BID’s annual general meeting took place at The Europa Hotel and was attended by over 50 business leaders from 30 organisations.

The event was an opportunity for the BID to highlight its ongoing contribution to the Linen Quarter, and the wider impact it has on Belfast City’s public realm. 84 per cent of the 50 projects outlined in its five-year business plan have now been delivered or are underway, ahead of the 2028 deadline.

Over the past year, progress in the Linen Quarter has been made across four key areas: Safe & Clean, Regeneration & Investment, Promoted & Vibrant, and Healthy & Sustainable. Safety improvements were driven by an £100k crime prevention fund, delivered in partnership with the PSNI to enhance security measures and deliver street-based interventions, such as improved lighting and CCTV.

LQ BID continues to promote the district through tactical urban regeneration initiatives, including the meanwhile renewal of Bankmore Square, which was brought back to life for public use, and a parking strategy for the area which is now underway. Vibrancy was further enhanced through a £100k fund supporting environmental upgrades – from planting to painting – aimed at creating a more welcoming, attractive district. Health and sustainability remained priorities, highlighted by the largest Health Week to date and continued leadership in Cycling Friendly Accreditation.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at Linen Quarter BID

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, said, “The Linen Quarter continues to evolve through our strategic focus on safety, regeneration, vibrancy, and sustainability. Business Improvement Districts play a vital role in transforming public spaces, creating environments where people want to live, work, and visit. We’re proud of the progress made this year and remain committed to delivering projects that enhance the district’s appeal and wellbeing. I want to thank all our members for their ongoing support and collaboration, which is key to our success.”

A highlight of the event was an informative discussion on Belfast’s progress in transport and travel. Led by engineering and transport consultant, Karen McShane, the expert panel also included Translink’s Belfast Area Manager, Damien Bannon, Sustrans Policy Manager, Anne Madden and Tony Rafferty, Eastern Transport Plan Lead at the Department for Infrastructure.

Karen McShane highlighted how timely the discussion was with various developments likely to transform the Linen Quarter’s growing reputation as a pedestrian friendly and cycle friendly district.

She said, “Our commitment to the Climate Change Act makes it essential that we deliver the highest standard of sustainable transport.

L-R Chris McCracken, Managing Director, LQ BID, Karen McShane, Engineering and Transport Consultant, Gareth McGlennon, Deputy CEO at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke

"The Linen Quarter’s direct connection to Grand Central Station, along with its proximity to major projects like Glider Phase 2 and the proposed Gasworks to Ormeau Park walk/ cycle bridge, is helping make sustainable travel a practical reality.

"By aligning with the forthcoming Eastern Transport Plan, the Linen Quarter has a unique opportunity to shape a more connected, accessible, and sustainable future.”

While infrastructural improvements continue to gather pace, LQ BID has also been campaigning for improved weekend travel services, alongside the Belfast City Centre Night Czar, Michael Stewart, whom the city’s three BIDs appointed in 2024 to serve as a dedicated voice for the night-time industry.

Chris explained: “With our support, Michael led the charge campaigning for businesses to call on The Executive Office to fund late-night bus and rail services 52 weekends a year.

Guests at Linen Quarter BID AGM

"Over 1000 organisations including NI Chamber, Odessey Trust, BWUH Ltd., Visit Belfast, CastleCourt Shopping Centre and Eventsec signed the letter, highlighting how important enhanced transport provision is to sustain and grow Belfast’s night-time economy. In a feat for the campaign, we delivered the signatures to the Deputy First Minister who acknowledged the overwhelming demand for change. We hope to deliver this as a priority in 2026.

“Alongside Belfast One, CQ BID, Tourism NI and the Department for the Economy, we have also commissioned first of its kind research into the night-time economy. We anticipate the findings will significantly enhance the focus of our decision-makers and improve policy making to protect jobs. We must all share in the long-term vision and recognise that the economic, cultural and social fabric of our city is defined by our night-time economy.”

The AGM also revealed Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke (NICHS) as the BID’s first ‘Charity Partner’. Between now and June 2027, the BID will support NICHS to reach new audiences through its network of members.

Gareth McGleenon, Deputy CEO at NICHS said: “We are pleased to have been selected by the BID as its first official charity partner, not only demonstrating the importance of our charity, but the importance of partnership and collaboration.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at Linen Quarter BID and Gareth McGlennon, Deputy CEO at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke

"We look forward to working with the LQ BID team to benefit and educate its members over the coming months, starting with a static cycling event at Belfast Grand Central Station on September 10th and a Business Breakfast on World Stroke Day on October 29th.