‘Don’t miss out on new opportunities to sell to Australia and New Zealand’, businesses in Northern Ireland will be told by the Department for Business and Trade

at a special event in Belfast this Thursday.

The Australia and New Zealand Roadshow at the Maldron Hotel will focus on how the UK’s post-Brexit trade deals unlock exciting opportunities for businesses in Northern Ireland to export to both countries.

It will include speeches from His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific Martin Kent, UK High Commissioner in Australia Vicki Treadell and Consul General & Trade Counsellor in New Zealand, Stephen Cartwright.

UK Government Minister for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord, said: “Our historic trade deals with Australia and New Zealand have unlocked a treasure trove of possibilities for UK businesses – and it’s vital that businesses across the UK, including in Northern Ireland, take advantage of these.

“With tariffs on all goods eliminated and unprecedented access for services, it makes it even easier for businesses in Northern Ireland to start selling their

products into these markets.

“This event will help show businesses here in Northern Ireland how they can start or expand their exporting journey into the Indo-Pacific and grow their businesses

further.”

The day will consist of a mixture of sessions, discussing the opportunities for Northern Ireland businesses in Australia and New Zealand, the support that exists to help them start or expand their exporting journey, and a roundtable focusing on the aerospace, defence and security sectors.

Those in attendance will be able to hear the first-hand experience of other companies in the area that have entered the Indo-Pacific market and will also be able to take up the offer of a one-to-one meeting with a DBT representative.

One local business that is already successfully selling to Australia and New Zealand is Core Systems, a software company specialising in interactive technology solutions that assist offenders in custody, on probation and serving community sentences to take an active role in transitioning back into the community.

The company have implemented their solutions in 34 prisons in New South Wales, Australia.

Strategic advisor at Core Systems Patricia O’Hagan, added: “Australia is easy to drop into compared to other export markets. The shared culture, established links with the UK and alignment of regulatory frameworks reduces the barriers of doing business.”

The trade deals with Australia and New Zealand were the UK’s first trade deals negotiated from scratch since leaving the European Union.