Businesses should ‘go for growth’

Businesses across the Newry, Mourne and Down area are being encouraged to go for growth in 2020, by signing up to the Council’s NMD Business Growth Programme.

The programme is open to any small business located in the Council area and registrations are free of charge. The NMD Business Growth Programme involves a tailored programme of one-to-one mentoring, networking and targeted workshop events.

The project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014 -2020) programme.

Council Chairman Councillor Charlie Casey said: “The Council is committed to supporting the local economy and programmes such as this ensures that the right support is provided when and where it is most needed. I have met dozens of the companies that have taken part in the programme, some of them are single person firms, others have three or four employees and are looking to grow that number. The start of a new year is a time for setting targets and renewing commitments and this programme is a perfect chance to pursue economic growth. I would encourage any business in the Council area to go for growth and register on the NMD Business Growth Programme.”

A host of thriving local businesses have already benefitted from the programme. One of the businesses who took part is Jacqueline Rooney Art. Based in Rostrevor, Co. Down, Jacqueline outlined the benefits of taking part in the NMD Business Growth programme.

“I had a wonderful mentor who helped me to focus on the commercial and business side of selling my art. I really took her advice on board and in the last six months my business has grown and I hope to take on an extra person in the year ahead. I really would encourage any business to sign up for this wonderful programme.”

The NMD Business Growth Programme is open to any small business (less than 50 employees) in the District. Businesses can register for support at http://nmdbusiness.org/growing-your-business/