Former CEO of Bamford Bus Company, Buta Atwal, has been appointed a trustee of The Gallaher Trust.

Having retired from Ballymena-based firm Wrightbus, he is joining the Trust with over 25 years’ experience in leadership, general management, sales, distribution and product design.

As a senior global executive at JCB, Buta made a name for himself managing the operations of major JCB factories within Europe, North America, South Asia and Africa, with his strong leadership skills proving vital in their global success.

At Wrightbus, Buta was responsible for the new business start-up and turnaround, as well as delivering the world’s first Double Deck Hydrogen vehicle, whose impact has since revolutionised the transport industry.

In his new role, Buta will join his fellow trustees, Karen Reynolds, James Perry, Lauren McAteer, Roy Douglas, Alison Moore and chairman Ian Paisley MP, in delivering a £5million legacy fund to the greater Ballymena area.

Since the closure of the JTI (Japan Tobacco International) factory in 2017, The Gallaher Trust has played a major role in supporting the Ballymena community through the provision of highly skilled jobs and generous support through a number of delivery partners and local charitable organisations.

As a trustee, Buta will work with the Trust’s chosen delivery partners to create jobs, develop skills, and help disadvantaged adults in the wider Ballymena community.

Chairman of The Gallaher Trust, Ian Paisley, said: “Our trustees play a significant role in improving the Ballymena community and the lives of its local inhabitants by working closely with delivery partners to build relationships which will stand the test of time.

“I am confident that Buta will make a fantastic addition to The Gallaher Trust and help us to reach our objectives.”

Buta is looking forward to the challenge of becoming a trustee, adding: “I am delighted to be joining the board of The Gallaher Trust, whose positive impact on the community I have witnessed first-hand. I look forward to working directly with the other board members and engaging with the delivery partners, as together we can make a real difference to the local Ballymena area.”

