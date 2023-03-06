Arthur’s, the new luxury guesthouse in Royal Hillsborough, has expanded once again thanks to Ulster Bank support.

Its owners, husband and wife duo Lynne and Jonathan McCabe, have now unveiled a new ground floor café, marking the completion of a major six-figure investment in the Georgian property.

In an bid to provide an all-round luxury experience for its guests, Arthur’s has now completed the fitout of its café fronting on Main Street.

Lynne said: “Being born and raised on a traditional Ulster farm, we appreciate good, homely cooking and this something we want to share with our guests. For Jonathan and I, the food and drink experience at Arthur’s is as important as the accommodation. They complement one another and serve to create a truly memorable stay. We’re very thankful to the team at Ulster Bank for backing this vision for the business and for providing us with the support and expertise needed to make this new venture a success.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Derick Wilson, explained: “Lynne and Jonathan are long-term customers of the bank whose energy and constant pursuit of excellence in every aspect of their business is to be admired. From Lisnacurran House in Dromore to Ralph’s in Moira and now Arthur’s of Hillsborough, we’re pleased to have provided funding that has allowed them to create a very strong portfolio of high-value assets that stimulate local tourism, encourage visitor spend and secure important employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.”

A project several years in the making, the Georgian property home to Arthur’s was purchased in 2018 and underwent painstaking refurbishment to preserve and showcase its period features.

During this time, Lynne studied interior design and oversaw the styling of the property and its suites.

Café opening marks completion of Arthur’s guesthouse development. Pictured with Ulster Bank business development manager Derick Wilson are owners Lynne and Jonathan McCabe

“Every room is testament to our appreciation for beautiful architecture,” she added. “The styling shows how comfort can blend perfectly with history, antiques and some charm without ever compromising on the modern amenities that we’ve all come to expect from a luxury night away.”

