Call for end to DUP Stormont boycott by top US Democrat draws sharp TUV rebuke
A call by a senior US Democrat for the DUP to abandon its Protocol protest and return to Stormont has drawn a stern rebuke from the TUV.
Chuck Schumer, a New York senator who serves in the influential role of House Majority Leader, made the call during a pre-St Patrick’s Day dinner.
Among the high-profile guests at the dinner were former Irish president Mary Robinson, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III.
Also in attendance were Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, her vice president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.
Mr Schumer said he hoped the Windsor Framework "clears the way for the DUP to join Sinn Fein in a power-sharing agreement decided by the people of Northern Ireland in the last election, an amazing election”.
He added: "I say to all parties in the north, but especially the DUP, let's get to the people's business."
In response, Jim Allister of the TUV said: “Chuck Schumer’s attempts to interfere with the politics of Northern Ireland will be treated with the contempt it deserves by Unionists.
“US politicians look back with pride on the founding of their nation in the late 18th century on the basis that the people should be governed by laws which they themselves make.
"Yet Mr Schumer demands that the people of Northern Ireland subject themselves to foreign laws they do not make and cannot change overseen by a foreign court.
"That is something Mr Schumer’s own voters would recoil at yet he seeks to lecture Unionists that they should accept it in our Province.
“This is just the first of what I expect to be many lectures from US politicians pushing for Unionists to roll over.
"Unionist politicians would do well to remember that they answer to the voters in Northern Ireland, not New York.”
The BBC quoted Sir Jeffrey as saying, when asked whether he was feeling pressure to return to Stormont after the dinner: "Not at all."
He added: "I think we have a very receptive audience here that understands the need to ensure there is proper balance and cross-community consensus is key to moving Northern Ireland forward.”
Also speaking at the dinner was senior Republican Kevin McCarthy, the great grandson of a labourer from Co Cork, who told the audience: "A true Irishman never passes up a good fight. But as an Irishman we also know when the fight's over, you bring peace, you keep the peace, and that's what we will do."