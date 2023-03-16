Call for end to DUP Stormont boycott by top US Democrat draws sharp TUV rebuke

Chuck Schumer, a New York senator who serves in the influential role of House Majority Leader, made the call during a pre-St Patrick’s Day dinner.

Among the high-profile guests at the dinner were former Irish president Mary Robinson, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance were Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, her vice president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Chuck Schumer

Mr Schumer said he hoped the Windsor Framework "clears the way for the DUP to join Sinn Fein in a power-sharing agreement decided by the people of Northern Ireland in the last election, an amazing election”.

He added: "I say to all parties in the north, but especially the DUP, let's get to the people's business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Jim Allister of the TUV said: “Chuck Schumer’s attempts to interfere with the politics of Northern Ireland will be treated with the contempt it deserves by Unionists.

“US politicians look back with pride on the founding of their nation in the late 18th century on the basis that the people should be governed by laws which they themselves make.

"Yet Mr Schumer demands that the people of Northern Ireland subject themselves to foreign laws they do not make and cannot change overseen by a foreign court.

"That is something Mr Schumer’s own voters would recoil at yet he seeks to lecture Unionists that they should accept it in our Province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just the first of what I expect to be many lectures from US politicians pushing for Unionists to roll over.

"Unionist politicians would do well to remember that they answer to the voters in Northern Ireland, not New York.”

The BBC quoted Sir Jeffrey as saying, when asked whether he was feeling pressure to return to Stormont after the dinner: "Not at all."

He added: "I think we have a very receptive audience here that understands the need to ensure there is proper balance and cross-community consensus is key to moving Northern Ireland forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad