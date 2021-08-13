Call for Northern Ireland maritime college at campus earmarked for closure

Newry, Mourne and Down District Independent councillor, Henry Reilly said the future of the fishing was in doubt if an educational hub was not established.

“The fishing representatives and ordinary fishermen are adamant, that facility should be used for the creation of a maritime college,” said Cllr Reilly.

“There’s two maritime colleges in the Republic of Ireland and five in Great Britain.

“There’s none in Northern Ireland and I would like the council to very strongly support the fishing representatives in asking SRC convert that into a maritime college.

“One of the problems that we are facing now is getting a fishing crew to man the fishing vessels. Unless people are sure they’re going to have a long term career in fishing and get adequate training, then the future of the fishing industry is not assured.”

Sinn Fein councillor Willie Clarke, backed the proposal saying “it would be a sensible approach”.

He added: “I think it would make sense to have a maritime college in Kilkeel.

“Particularly looking at future renewable technologies and I think it would be very sensible to take this approach.”

SRC said they had made a proposal to close the premises because “it no longer fit with the College’s business needs in the delivery of its further and higher education programmes and training”.

A SRC spokesperson said: “This decision aligns with the College, DfE and NI Asset Management Strategies to modernise and consolidate provision.

“Following closure, the College will seek to dispose of the property through the established Public Sector Disposal (D1) Process offering other public sector organisations the opportunity to purchase the surplus asset in the first instance.

“The College will continue to deliver courses in Kilkeel to service the needs of the Kilkeel public and business community using several options that include Kilkeel Development Association premises (Nautilus Centre), Kilkeel Library and other community-based resources.

“The College continues to meet with local industry stakeholders in order to ascertain and meet their specific skills needs.

“Before a final decision is taken, SRC is consulting with the local community and stakeholders on this proposal.

“The consultation will last for a period of 12 weeks closing on September 28, 2021.