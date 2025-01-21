Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Last week, we published the results of NI Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey for Q4 24.

And whilst the findings show that business indicators were generally positive during the last quarter of the year, the report also provides some sobering indications about the business impact of the Autumn Budget.

NI Chamber’s survey, which is the most significant piece of research into NI business sentiment since the Chancellor’s Statement, strongly indicated that without intervention, it is likely to have a material negative impact on business growth and investment, as increased business taxation and the cost of labour drive expectations to raise prices and dampen business prospects for 2025.

A majority of NI Chamber members believe the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget Statement will have negative consequences for their business and the NI economy.

Cat McCusker, President, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

To put that into context, 79% of those who took part in this research said it will have a negative impact on their own business, while 81% believe it will negatively impact the Northern Ireland economy.

Members reported particularly high levels of concern around changes to employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs), with 43% highly concerned and 31% very concerned about its impact on their business.

Half of our members are concerned about the increase in the National Living Wage, while 37% are highly/very concerned about changes to inheritance tax.

Last week also saw the publication of inflation figures, which show that UK inflation unexpectedly dipped slightly in December.

Whilst that is welcome, it is probably not a game changer, with our own research showing that 9 in 10 firms here expect to raise prices.

Labour costs remain the most significant internal cost pressure affecting both manufacturing and service based firms.

In Q4 24, 95% of services firms and 93% of manufacturers were

under pressure to raise prices because of labour costs. And while utility cost pressures have

eased, they are still putting pressure on 59% of manufacturers and 50% of services

businesses.

In terms of external cost pressures, there are significant concerns over business taxation, particularly for manufacturers. 71% of manufacturers reported it as a pressing concern in Q4 24, compared to 9% in the same quarter last year. 65% of services firms also reported it as a concern, which is up from 28% in Q4 23.

Despite the challenges, there are some green shoots of promise. Northern Ireland’s regional

performance is generally good and important indicators, including export balances, are

encouraging relative to the low UK average, particularly for manufacturers. Our members tell

us that to encourage more export and investment, businesses in Northern Ireland need an

urgent injection of confidence from the NI Executive. This requires immediate delivery on

challenges like wastewater infrastructure and finding a landing zone on the new employment

rights bill for the benefit of employers and workers alike.

We remain an ambitious region but perhaps now is the time for a clear, long-term economic

plan for the next decade and beyond, that builds on our unique strengths towards the goal of