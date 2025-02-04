Call to cut VAT for pubs, hotels, cafes and restaurants in half to match Republic - DUP fears Northern Ireland hospitality sector will be decimated trying to compete with new lower taxes down south

There are fears the hospitality sector in border areas could be decimated as tourism and weddings head to the Republic in search of substantially cheaper prices. Photo © Rossographer

The DUP have called for VAT to be cut in half for pubs, cafes, hotels and restaurants, ahead of new tax rules set to apply in the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Down south, the hospitality sector already pays far less in VAT than businesses across the UK do, roughly two-thirds of the amount seen here.

But the incoming Irish government has announced plans to slash VAT for restaurants, hotels, and other food-led venues as well as entertainment and hairdressing down to just 9% – less than half the UK’s 20% rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry figures fear the Republic’s move, planned for the government’s next budget, will decimate Northern Irish hospitality, especially in border areas where a trip of just a couple of miles could mean huge savings on weddings and holidays.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton is calling for a cut in Northern Ireland's hospitality VAT to match coming tax rates in the Republic.

For DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, the tax cut over the border needs to be matched by a similar one here if the province’s businesses are to compete.

“The Irish government’s decision to reduce the rate of hospitality VAT to 9% presents a significant challenge for Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector,” he said, “particularly in border areas such as the one I represent.

"With a shared land border, businesses in Northern Ireland must be able to compete on a level playing field – yet, under the current UK VAT regime, our hospitality industry faces a clear disadvantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This disparity will make it increasingly difficult for local businesses to remain competitive. If the UK Government fails to act, we risk seeing Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector fall behind, leading to lost business, job losses, and stunted growth.”

Pointing out the pubs, restaurants and hotels are a key element of the province’s economy, supporting vast numbers of jobs, Mr Middleton added: “The government must acknowledge the unique position of Northern Ireland and implement a reduced rate of hospitality VAT in line with the Republic of Ireland.

"This is not just about competitiveness; it is about fairness, sustainability, and protecting livelihoods.”

Late last year, the Department of Finance commissioned an independent review of the province’s economy, which will include an examination of the impact different tax regimes on either side of the border have on businesses here.