Calling all business to enter the 2023 NI Chamber Awards...

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is inviting member businesses across Northern Ireland to enter the 2023 Chamber Business Awards before the deadline of Friday, June 23.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

Recognising and rewarding excellence in local business, the Chamber Business Awards is one of the UK’s most contested and prestigious business award programmes. NI Chamber will crown local category winners who will go on to compete in the UK final later this year.

With eight categories including awards recognising Commitment to People, Scale-up Business of the Year and Community Business of the Year, the awards are open to NI Chamber members in all sectors. There are also categories to recognise ‘green’ businesses, export success, diversity & inclusion and diversification.

One person will also win the ‘Game Changer Award,’ designed to single-out an outstanding entrepreneur of the year, which last year, was awarded to John Harkin of Alchemy.

The awards are free for NI Chamber members to enter. To apply online, visit the NI Chamber website.

