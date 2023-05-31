A former winner of the Belfast Business Idea Award is encouraging other aspiring entrepreneurs to enter this year’s competition, which is now open.Emma Corbett won the prize, organised by Belfast City Council and supported by Danske Bank, the Innovation Factory, the Open University and PACEM, in 2022 for her innovative Insurin app which helps those living with diabetes.After receiving a £2,500 cash injection and a support package worth over £3,000, Emma’s business has gone from strength to strength.“Insurin was delighted to win the Belfast Business Idea award last year. The generosity of the event sponsors and the resources they provided us with, made our first year of business run smoothly,” she said.“The prize money we received allowed us to test our idea with users, kickstarting our journey of product development. One year later, we are now at the stage where our app is fully developed and ready for release. I’d encourage anyone who is eligible to apply to get involved and submit a simple video application – this could be the opportunity that you have been waiting for!”

The Belfast Business Idea Award underlines Belfast City Council’s commitment to supporting new business start-ups by unearthing, recognising and fast tracking the best business concepts in the city.

The competition is open to those who have a business idea, but have not yet acted on it, those who are in the process of starting-up a business and those who are in business and have been trading for less than two years.Entrants must be over 16 years old and live in the Belfast City Council area, or a have a business registered in Belfast.The deadline for applications is 3pm on Thursday, June 8.

To apply, visit here and submit a short video outlining your business idea.A video masterclass is also taking place on Thursday, June 1, 12pm-1.30pm, to further support entrants. Featuring advice from Niamh McAuley from Purple Dot Media, it will focus on creating catchy online content and is free to attend, simply register.All those who enter the Belfast Business Idea Award will be invited to attend a finalists’ night on Tuesday, June 20 at Danske Bank, Donegall Square. Entrants will have the chance to hear from, and put questions to, Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, the UK’s fastest growing beer brand in 2022. Five shortlisted finalists will be announced and each will then have two minutes to pitch their idea.The overall winner will receive £2,500 cash to help grow their business, plus a support package worth over £3,000, which includes one year Innovation Factory membership (including an open plan co-working desk, access to masterclasses and on-site bespoke business mentoring), a complimentary place on a business and management or marketing short course via the Open University, six months’ free accountancy services (including software) from Pacem and a two hour group mentoring session with Alan Mahon. Four runners-up will also receive a support package worth over £3,000.