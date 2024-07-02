Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calls are intensifying for some kind of politicial intervention – particularly from the Americans – to save as many jobs as possible in Northern Ireland's Spirit Aerosystems.

The head of the GMB union in Northern Ireland noted that Joe Biden was in Belfast a year ago talking up US-NI economic links and the opportunities to be had for investors in the Province.

He said it is now time to "hold people to their word", noting that an election is coming up in America and many voters there have a keen interest in the island of Ireland.

WHAT HAS OCCURRED?

The Spirit Aerosystems factory in east Belfast (as seen on Google Maps)

The whole story emerged on Monday when it was revealed that Boeing (USA) and Airbus (France) – the world's top two aeroplane-builders – have struck a deal to buy worldwide engineering firm Spirit Aerosystems (also headquartered in the USA).

In Northern Ireland, Spirit was formerly known as Bombardier, and before that as Short Bros (or Shorts).

Spirit has a number of plants in greater Belfast - particularly its headquarters in the east of the city near Harland and Wolff – and employs about 3,600 people.

Monday's big corporate deal has left Boeing in control of most of Spirit's worldwide operations... but not in Northern Ireland.

What's happened is that Airbus now looks set to acquire the Spirit operations in NI - but only the bits which involve building the wings for its popular A220 aeroplane.

But that accounts for just 40% of the work Spirit does in Northern Ireland.

The rest is a hodge-podge of smaller contracts for different customers - and no-one knows yet what is going to happen to that remaining 60% of the business.

Unions want the business bought over as one, not split apart, believing this is the best way to ensure thousands of jobs are not lost.

Unite the Union said yesterday it had written to Joe Biden about it and met the US consulate.

Now Alex Perry of the GMB union has added his voice too.

The union's senior organiser in the Province, he said the GMB represents about 300 workers at Spirit – mainly managers and admin staff (Unite has most of the manual workers).

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Can politicial pressure ensure that the remaining 60% of Spirit in NI (accounting for perhaps 2,200 workers) is not left to collapse?

"Well I suppose that's the $1m question," he said.

"We have to remain hopeful, until we're at the 11th hour and nothing can be done, that something can be done."

What of Joe Biden's address to Belfast last year, where he spoke of the "enormous economic potential" of the Province and how he had directed special envoy Joe Kennedy "to bring more businesses, more investment, more opportunity here"?

"Very much so. They were very vocal around this here. And I know it's slightly different but we had the Prime Minister doing his UK roadshow literally 100 metres up the road at Harland and Wolff.

"People have said previously around how much they want to invest and how much this particular thing [the NI economy] means, and we have to then hold them to their word: what are they going to do if indeed there is a potential carve-up of the company here.

"Now is the time for action. You've talked it up. You've clearly stated previously around your administration's Kennedy, the special advisor.

"Quite clearly we'd be calling on all: the UK government from July 5 but also the American government through Kennedy the special envoy that we need to do all we can within our powers to make sure the site remains in Belfast as a single identity and to protect the jobs that are currently there."

What can be practically done?

"They have to use whatever leverage they have," said Mr Perry.

"Obviously the Americans have an election coming up in November and I'm sure there's a lot of Irish Americans out there who have links and Biden has links himself.