Campaign magazine has placed Ardmore in its top creative agencies for 2022 in its latest list of the best UK marketing and advertising businesses.

The magazine – a bible for the global ad industry – also confirmed that multi-award-winning Ardmore was the only agency in the Northern Ireland region to appear for a second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaign magazine compiles the prestigious list of creative businesses according to exclusive Nielson billings figures, to shine a global spotlight on the Top 30 UK Regional Agencies. Since the agency first appeared in the coveted list in 2019, Ardmore has risen seven places to sit proudly at position 21 for 2022.

Ardmore chief executive officer, John Keane, said: “To have consecutively appeared in campaign’s list of Top 30 UK regional agencies is an incredible achievement for our team and demonstrates our commitment to growth across the Ardmore group. We have incredible talent here in Northern Ireland to rival any global agency and are pleased to be standing shoulder to shoulder with the very finest in the marketing and communications industry across the UK.

“The talent and expertise of our team, coupled with the insight we have from our international networks and partnerships, is what makes us so unique. It’s also what allows us to provide a world class service for our diverse range of clients in Northern Ireland and across Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardmore is a recognised global industry leader in behaviour change, recruitment marketing, tourism and transport, food, retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), representing a range of premier clients including Belfast City Council, Brand USA, Dale Farm, Destination British Columbia, eir evo, Lidl, Lowden Guitars, Lunn’s Jewellers, MCS Group, National Trust, Network Rail, Phoenix Natural Gas, Progressive Building Society, Rushmere, Starplan Furniture, Stena Line, The Executive Office and Translink.

The Ardmore Group - comprised of advertising agency Ardmore, public relations agency LK Communications, and eCommerce specialists Built for Growth (BFG) Digital - offers local, national and international brands a truly integrated communications service spanning strategy, design, film, digital, media, PR, reputation management and eCommerce marketing, all coordinated and delivered under one roof by more than 80 marketing and communications experts.

Ardmore’s listing in Campaign Magazine’s Top 30 UK Regional Agencies is the latest in a number of accolades from the Ardmore Group. In 2022, BFG Digital won UK eCommerce Agency of the Year and earlier this month was awarded eCommerce Project of the Year at the prestigious Digital DNA Awards, whilst LK Communications was recently named PR Consultancy of the Year at the Pride Awards from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR). Ardmore has also just been shortlisted for Media Agency of the Year and Best Long Term Media Strategy, in The Media Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 Ardmore announced its plans to work towards net zero status, after cementing a new partnership with Planet Mark, a globally-recognised certification for progress and excellence in sustainability. The agency has been a member of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising for over 20 years and is also a longstanding partner and shareholder in Worldwide Partners Inc (WPI), a global network of 83 independent agencies in 44 countries, who collaborate and work together as one to harness their creativity, local expertise and diversified capabilities to deliver meaningful campaigns for a range of international brands.

Campaign magazine has placed Ardmore in its top creative agencies for 2022 in its latest list of the best UK marketing and advertising businesses. Pictured are team members from the Ardmore Group, comprised of advertising agency Ardmore, public relations agency LK Communications and eCommerce specialists Built for Growth Digital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad