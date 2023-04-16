Campaign magazine places Belfast advertising firm Ardmore in prestigious Top 30 agency list
Belfast-based creative advertising and marketing agency, Ardmore is the only Northern Ireland entrant in prestigious Top 30 list of UK regional agencies
Campaign magazine has placed Ardmore in its top creative agencies for 2022 in its latest list of the best UK marketing and advertising businesses.
The magazine – a bible for the global ad industry – also confirmed that multi-award-winning Ardmore was the only agency in the Northern Ireland region to appear for a second year running.
Campaign magazine compiles the prestigious list of creative businesses according to exclusive Nielson billings figures, to shine a global spotlight on the Top 30 UK Regional Agencies. Since the agency first appeared in the coveted list in 2019, Ardmore has risen seven places to sit proudly at position 21 for 2022.
Ardmore chief executive officer, John Keane, said: “To have consecutively appeared in campaign’s list of Top 30 UK regional agencies is an incredible achievement for our team and demonstrates our commitment to growth across the Ardmore group. We have incredible talent here in Northern Ireland to rival any global agency and are pleased to be standing shoulder to shoulder with the very finest in the marketing and communications industry across the UK.
“The talent and expertise of our team, coupled with the insight we have from our international networks and partnerships, is what makes us so unique. It’s also what allows us to provide a world class service for our diverse range of clients in Northern Ireland and across Europe.”
Ardmore is a recognised global industry leader in behaviour change, recruitment marketing, tourism and transport, food, retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), representing a range of premier clients including Belfast City Council, Brand USA, Dale Farm, Destination British Columbia, eir evo, Lidl, Lowden Guitars, Lunn’s Jewellers, MCS Group, National Trust, Network Rail, Phoenix Natural Gas, Progressive Building Society, Rushmere, Starplan Furniture, Stena Line, The Executive Office and Translink.
The Ardmore Group - comprised of advertising agency Ardmore, public relations agency LK Communications, and eCommerce specialists Built for Growth (BFG) Digital - offers local, national and international brands a truly integrated communications service spanning strategy, design, film, digital, media, PR, reputation management and eCommerce marketing, all coordinated and delivered under one roof by more than 80 marketing and communications experts.