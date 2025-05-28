Cancelled Mourne Mountains cable car project on the move as council tries to keep hold of Belfast City Deal millions

A cancelled scheme to build a cable car in the Mournes is on the move as the council behind it tries to keep hold of millions of pounds from the Belfast City Region Deal.

The controversial £50m Mournes Gateway Project was to build a “gondola experience” travelling 230m up Slieve Donard, finishing in Thomas Quarry – where there were plans to build a visitors centre.

It proved unpopular with thousands of locals who signed a petition calling for it to be scrapped, arguing it would scar the environment and obstruct long-standing walking trails without bringing much in the way of economic benefits.

A few weeks ago, it looked as if the cable car project was scuppered, after the National Trust refused to give Newry, Mourne and Down Council a lease to build on Thomas Quarry.

An artist's impression of how the cable car and visitor's centre on Slieve Donard could have looked. Image: Newry, Mourne & Down Council

Now the council says it’s trying to get the idea off the ground on the opposite side of the Mournes – Kilbroney Forest Park, close to Rostrevor and the shore of Carlingford Lough in Co Down.

The cable car was going to be paid for using £14m from the council, along with £30m of funding from the Belfast City Region Deal. The region deal cash would be pulled out of the council’s hands if the project is cancelled.

Even if the move goes ahead, the region deal money isn’t guaranteed, as to keep it officials have prove the project is “of sufficient scale and nature, [and] capable of attracting visitors from outside Northern Ireland to the region and encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more”.

Shifting the Mournes Gateway cable car to Kilbroney has already won the backing of Warrenpoint, Burren and Rostrevor Chamber of Commerce, council spokespeople claimed this evening (28th), adding the chamber believe it would be “a game-changer for tourism”.

A publicity image of Kilbroney Forest Park produced by tourist site Visit Mourne Mountains.

Say spokespeople: “With the imminent opening of the Narrow Water Bridge [to the Republic across Carlingford Lough], this would create a compelling tourism offering in the district, while also encouraging visitors to continue their journeys into the heart of the Mournes and beyond.”

The council added: “The cable car route is yet to be determined but it will not pass through the ancient oak woodland, and development would be carried out in a sustainable manner that protects the park’s natural assets.

"The project would be designed to promote accessibility, allowing people of all abilities to experience the breath-taking landscapes and biodiversity of the area. It will spotlight the rich history and geological uniqueness of the Mourne Mountains, enhancing appreciation and stewardship of this treasured environment.

“Importantly, the facility will reinvest in the protection, maintenance and enhancement of Kilbroney Forest Park for future generations.”

A spokesperson added: “We look forward to working closely with community stakeholders, environmental experts, Belfast City Region Deal and tourism partners to develop the Kilbroney Park proposal to ensure it reflects the shared ambition for a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

Tourism sites plug Kilbroney Park as featuring lush forests, scenic trails, a fairy glen, the CS Lewis-themed Narnia Trail, and views of Carlingford Lough.