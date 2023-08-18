The new retail store, based at 18 Shore Road, comes after the recent announcement by the charity that its first of five new regional support centres will be based in Enniskillen.

As part of the charity’s new five-year strategy, the regional support centres will be opened across the country by 2027 to create local spaces of sanctuary and support for people impacted by cancer across the region in a major shake-up in how cancer care is delivered in Northern Ireland.

It is expected that the redevelopment of the new centre will commence in autumn 2023, following the granting of planning permission, with a projected opening date of spring 2024.

The organisation already has 13 stores across Northern Ireland which provide a vital revenue stream for the charity and are staffed by its dedicated team of volunteers.

Irish Chef, Neven Maguire, said: “I am delighted to be able to offer what assistance I can to the Cancer Support Focus shop. We are all affected by cancer at some stage in our lives whether it be family, friends, or ourselves. Every day progress is being made with better diagnosis and treatment. I think often of my mum, Vera, and the wonderful care she received when she was taken far too young. I am happy to give what little help I can to this important local development.”

Cancer Focus director of Retail Angela McGrath, added: “Our network of retail stores across Northern Ireland plays a crucial role in funding the valuable work that Cancer Focus NI does in supporting those affected by cancer and their families. Our new five-year strategy aims to put cancer patients and their families and friends at the heart of cancer care in Northern Ireland, which will be delivered through five new regional cancer support centres.

“Our retail stores are already dotted around Northern Ireland, on high streets and in communities, providing a steady stream of funding for the important work our charity does. While they are popular with shoppers and we stock brand new and designer labels for our customers, our stores also provide a more affordable and sustainable option for people, particularly as we continue to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re delighted to be opening this new store in Enniskillen, ahead of the opening of our new support centre just down the road next year. Being accessible to clients in settings they’re familiar with, like the high street, goes a long way when people are dealing with cancer. Our stores and our team of volunteers offer that accessibility and comfort, providing a listening ear or a welcoming cuppa when people need it most.”