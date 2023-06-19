News you can trust since 1737
Cancer Focus NI opens new high street store in Lisburn

The new retail store comes just days after the charity launched its new five-year strategy which aims to bring cancer care and support into community settings and high streets across Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Northern Ireland’s local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI, has opened a brand-new store in Lisburn city centre.

The new retail store, based at 41-43 Market Square South in the city centre, comes just days after the charity launched its new five-year strategy which aims to bring cancer care and support into community settings and high streets across the country to better support those affected by cancer.

As well as stocking the latest in high street fashion and providing a sustainable and ethical way for people to dispose of used clothing, the new store will also offer on-site counselling services and facilities for Cancer Focus clients and their families.

The organisation already has 12 stores across Northern Ireland which provide a vital revenue stream for the charity and are staffed by their dedicated team of volunteers from across the country.

Speaking after officially opening the new store on Friday, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Cllr Andrew Gowan, said: “Cancer Focus NI’s new store is a fantastic addition to the high street in Lisburn and a big boost for our city centre. As well as providing value for shoppers and bargain hunters looking for the latest in style and fashion, these stores are vital to the success of charities like Cancer Focus NI. I was proud to officially open the new store and see first-hand the difference a facility like this will make for those affected by cancer across our city and beyond.”

Cancer Focus director of retail Angela McGrath, added: “Our network of retail stores across Northern Ireland plays a crucial role in funding the valuable work that Cancer Focus NI does in supporting those affected by cancer and their families. Our new five-year strategy aims to put cancer patients and their families and friends at the heart of cancer care in Northern Ireland, which will be delivered through five new regional cancer support centres.

“Our retail stores are already dotted around Northern Ireland, on high streets and in communities, providing a steady stream of funding for the important work our charity does. While they are popular with shoppers and we stock brand new and designer labels for our customers, our stores also provide a more affordable and sustainable option for people, particularly as we continue to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Donations to our stores fund the vital work that Cancer Focus NI does, and we are particularly pleased that our new Lisburn store will host on-site counselling services and sessions for our clients. A cancer diagnosis can have a devastating impact on cancer patients and their families and professional, therapeutic support is critical at this time. Being accessible to clients in settings they’re familiar with, like the high street, goes a long way when people are dealing with cancer. Our stores and our team of volunteers offer that accessibility and comfort, providing a listening ear or a welcoming cuppa when people need it most.”

Northern Ireland’s local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI, has opened a brand-new store in Lisburn city centre. Pictured are Tara Lamb, chartered architect and owner of LAM Architects, mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, Angela McGrath, director of Retail at Cancer Focus NI, Fiona Cullen, Cancer Focus NI shop manager (Lisburn)Northern Ireland’s local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI, has opened a brand-new store in Lisburn city centre. Pictured are Tara Lamb, chartered architect and owner of LAM Architects, mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, Angela McGrath, director of Retail at Cancer Focus NI, Fiona Cullen, Cancer Focus NI shop manager (Lisburn)
Northern Ireland’s local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI, has opened a brand-new store in Lisburn city centre. Pictured are Tara Lamb, chartered architect and owner of LAM Architects, mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, Angela McGrath, director of Retail at Cancer Focus NI, Fiona Cullen, Cancer Focus NI shop manager (Lisburn)
