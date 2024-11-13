Card Factory moves from Main Street to Larne's Laharna Retail Park and gets comprehensive fit-out

Card Factory, a UK-wide specialist greetings card retailer, has relocated its Larne store from Main Street to Laharna Retail Park.

Facilitated by letting agent CBRE NI, the move means Card Factory now has a presence in three Northern Ireland retail parks.

The new store, now open for trading, has undergone a comprehensive fit-out and offers an extensive range of greeting cards, gifts, and wrapping paper, with the location benefiting from good parking and improved accessibility.

Jonathan Newton, acquisition manager at Card Factory, said: “The new location enables us to better serve our customers in Larne and the surrounding area, offering a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.

“It also further extends Card Factory’s presence in retail parks across Northern Ireland, making this an exciting development and one that can boost business growth.”

Stephen Smith, associate director at letting agent CBRE NI, added: “Card Factory is a welcome addition to Laharna Retail Park. This relocation reflects the growing demand for retail space in the area, and we believe that Card Factory’s presence will greatly enhance the offering, attracting even more shoppers to the area.

“The relocation will positively impact the local economy, further strengthening Larne’s position as a shopping destination.”

