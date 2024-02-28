Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast wins community award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national title was given to the franchise at an annual ceremony held during this year’s Caremark conference, where 126 offices were in the running for awards.

This win for Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast recognises franchise owners Richard and Emily Magrath for going above and beyond to engage with their community in 2023. They were voted for above others for not only delivering exceptional care but also for investing their time and energy to serve the vulnerable people within their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Jones, Caremark’s Director of Training and Compliance, commented on the win: “Having worked in health and social care for many, many years, this Community Engagement Award is close to my heart. This award considers the franchise owners who have provided extra places of comfort and warmth out of the goodness of their hearts - because they can. Going that extra mile outside of the business, not for financial gain, takes something special.

Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast.

“Richard, Emily, and the team at Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast are extremely worthy winners. They have won this award for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others. Their Memory Café has been running since June 2021 and offers a large number of customers a place to meet for social activities, sing-alongs, arts and crafts, and live music. The customers love attending, and for some, it’s the only community engagement they can enjoy.

“The Caremark North Down office also donates to an employment scheme that helps disadvantaged and challenged children find work in their community and engages in multiple charity events to raise funds for those in need. They exemplify what a care company should be!”

David Glover, joint CEO of Caremark, said of the franchise’s achievement: “Congratulations to Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast for winning this highly sought-after title. The award acknowledges all the hard work and dedication the team has put in over the past year and is well-deserved. They are complete ambassadors for the franchise, embodying our values to improve lives and enable customers to enjoy life as independently as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a franchise network, we’ve collectively delivered more than 6 million hours of high-quality home care to people this year and continue to streamline our business model to become more effective within the community. It’s with thanks to our biggest team players like Caremark North Down, Ards & Belfast who make it all possible.”