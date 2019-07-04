Cargo company on move to £1.75m site

Asap Cargo has opened a new 65,000 sq ft facility in Larne with plans to create 12 new jobs over the next year, thanks to a £1.75m investment.

The company was formed in 2007 and services SMEs and large businesses across the UK and Ireland.

Asap Cargo has offices in Larne and Runcorn and offers clients air, sea and land logistic solutions.

Mark Adamson, Managing Director of Asap Cargo, said: “We started out as a small niche company focusing on European markets but we’ve evolved in response to customer demand and that has made us one of the major players in the logistics sector.

“We were leasing our former headquarters in Mallusk and got to the stage where we were having to turn business away.”

The £1.75m investment was supported by Danske Bank.

Mr Adamson continued: “ With Danske Bank’s support, our new Larne facility will enable us to fulfil larger contracts and support further growth in the years ahead.

“Our plan is to continue to grow the business and develop our Integrated Logistics department. Brexit has had a limited impact on our business and whether or not there is a deal, we’ve invested our money in the Larne Logistics Park.

“This is a commitment to the area and an exciting period of growth for the firm.”

Michelle Wilson, Business Manager at Danske Bank, said: “Mark and his team have created a company that has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 years. In a crowded sector, Asap Cargo sets itself apart with its ability to go above and beyond for its customers.

“The firm’s acquisitions of businesses in England over the last two years have proven to be key strategic decisions in growing the company overseas.

“This new facility signals the long-term plans for Asap Cargo and we look forward to supporting them further as the company expands.”

Asap works with industrial, retail and corporate clients nationwide deliver bespoke international freight management solutions.