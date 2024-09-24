Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Father and son business partners Ian and Chris Lough have leased the land on which they run Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone in the council-owned park for over 22 years.

Last week they were handed a council letter out of the blue which told them their lease had been terminated and that they had six months to remove all leisure equipment from the site.

It said health and safety risks to visitors and staff at the fun zone would be too high during £6.2m worth of redevelopment, to run for 18 months from January.

Chris and Ian Lough have been left "totally shocked" after Mid and East Antrim Council told them to leave the spot where the family has run a the Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone for almost 23 years.

However the pair are convinced they can operate safely.

"There are two council car parks just across the road from the main entrance. And there is a pedestrian entrance nearby which visitors could use without coming near construction traffic," Ian said.

The Loughs say the council had verbally offered to maintain their lease during the work, but rent or use of the site, which they said they would have considered.

However they had indicated they would keep running, which the council had accepted.

The mini-train line has been a huge hit with generations of children at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone.

Ian told the News Letter: "There are now nearly 4,5000 signatures on the petition to keep our Family Fun Zone open.

"The issue is now in the hands of our solicitor. We believe the committee that made the recommendation didn't have the power to do this and that it should have gone to full council."

"We have also heard that the auditors have come in and basically wanted a revamp of how things were done, particularly with regards to all tenancies."

DUP councillor Angela Smyth is a member of the Neighbourhood and Community Committee which approved ending the lease, and also represents the electoral area in which the park is based.

Asked if it would not have been possible to suspend the lease rather than terminate it, she said the decision had been made purely on health and safety grounds and that she was waiting for further advice from the council officials.

"I'm not a health and safety expert, so I can't say whether them remaining on the site while construction was taking place was feasible... I felt that it was unsafe for the facility to remain where they were while the construction went ahead."

She has suggested the council meet with the Loughs to discuss the issue in light of their 22 years in the park, with a view to finding another council location for their leisure business during construction.

Even without the safety risk from heavy plant traffic, she said there would have been no car parking or toilets for visitors.

(The Loughs say they were investigating hiring portable toilets at their own expense).

Council officials are due to meet the Loughs soon, she added.

The council issued a statement late on Tuesday evening.

“A major development of Carnfunnock Country Park has been planned for some time and is due to start this winter,” it said.

“Council is legally obliged to consider all aspects of health and safety while the construction work is ongoing and has concluded that the site should not remain open during the extensive redevelopment project.

“The lease for Family Fun Zone, which was due to expire on December 31, has therefore not been renewed.

“Council had made the owners aware over the past 12 months that the development would impact their operations.

“Council subsequently met with the owners on September 19 to advise of the intention not to renew the lease.

“This was done in person out of courtesy and to provide support to the owners.

“We explained why it is not feasible to operate in the middle of a construction site. We also offered to provide support, including looking at alternative locations.

“We are still keen to work with the owners to find an alternative site for Family Fun Zone and discuss any other issues.

“We remain committed to finding a suitable resolution that is agreeable to everyone.