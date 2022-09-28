A Northern Ireland shopping centre car park is being transformed into the UK and Ireland’s longest catwalk.

Victoria Square’s carpark is hosting the popular Park & Stride fashion show again this Friday, September 30.

A huge 70m catwalk will stretch through Victoria Square’s underground carpark, giving all guests front row views of the latest autumn/winter trends.

The unique underground location and concrete catwalk promises to provide a stark contrast to the latest eye-catching looks from Victoria Square’s top fashion brands, hand-picked by personal stylist Katherin Ferries and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager at Victoria Square said: “Following the success of our first Park & Stride event, we’re excited to bring the shows back for a second outing.

"Victoria Square prides itself on creating experiences that challenge the status quo and elevate and add to the traditional shopping experience.

“This will be a front row fashion experience unlike any other in the heart of Belfast.

"Katherin, Rebecca and our personal shopping team are working hard with our retailers to put together a capsule autumn/winter collection that people can shop, hot from the catwalk in Victoria Square.”

Park and Stride 2.0 will take place on Friday with two exclusive shows at 6pm and 8pm. Limited tickets are still available and cost £20pp or £15 for students (with valid Student ID), and include a goody bag with a £10 Victoria Square’s gift card, treats and much more.

