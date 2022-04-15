Carrick-a-rede rope bridge to remain shut over Easter

The popular Carrick-a-rede rope bridge tourist attraction will not open over Easter due to staffing issues, the National Trust has said.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:30 am
A short coastal footpath leads to Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. On the way, there are wonderful vantage points to stop and take in the natural beauty. The geology, flora and fauna have won Carrick-a-Rede recognition as an area of special scientific interest. Fulmars, kittywakes, guillemots and razorbills breed on the islands close to the rope bridge. Of course, Carrick-a-Rede also boasts an exhilarating rope bridge experience. Traditionally fishermen erected the bridge to Carrick-a-Rede island over a 23m-deep and 20m-wide chasm to check their salmon nets.

The National Trust advertised job listings last month for people to work at the dramatic cliff-top tourist attraction.

But the trust’s operations manager, Alastair Walker, has confirmed it will remain closed for the time being due to staffing difficulties.

The world-famous rope bridge closed during the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mr Walker, speaking to the BBC about the staffing issues, said: “The whole tourism and hospitality industry has been hit.

“I believe people have found other opportunities during lockdowns and it’s up to us to attract them back.”

CarrickNational TrustBBC