Carrick-a-rede rope bridge to remain shut over Easter
The popular Carrick-a-rede rope bridge tourist attraction will not open over Easter due to staffing issues, the National Trust has said.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:30 am
The National Trust advertised job listings last month for people to work at the dramatic cliff-top tourist attraction.
But the trust’s operations manager, Alastair Walker, has confirmed it will remain closed for the time being due to staffing difficulties.
The world-famous rope bridge closed during the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to reopen.
Mr Walker, speaking to the BBC about the staffing issues, said: “The whole tourism and hospitality industry has been hit.
“I believe people have found other opportunities during lockdowns and it’s up to us to attract them back.”