Carrick-a-rede rope bridge to remain shut over Easter

A short coastal footpath leads to Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. On the way, there are wonderful vantage points to stop and take in the natural beauty. The geology, flora and fauna have won Carrick-a-Rede recognition as an area of special scientific interest. Fulmars, kittywakes, guillemots and razorbills breed on the islands close to the rope bridge. Of course, Carrick-a-Rede also boasts an exhilarating rope bridge experience. Traditionally fishermen erected the bridge to Carrick-a-Rede island over a 23m-deep and 20m-wide chasm to check their salmon nets.

The National Trust advertised job listings last month for people to work at the dramatic cliff-top tourist attraction.

But the trust’s operations manager, Alastair Walker, has confirmed it will remain closed for the time being due to staffing difficulties.

The world-famous rope bridge closed during the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to reopen.

Mr Walker, speaking to the BBC about the staffing issues, said: “The whole tourism and hospitality industry has been hit.